Today, Regional West Health Services issued a letter to the Mayors of Scottsbluff, Terrytown, Gering, and the Scotts Bluff County Board.

The letter from President John Mentgen and Chief Medical Officer Matthew Bruner requests the highest consideration that the communities require and enforce CDC guidelines for everyone- including masking- as the best approach to impede the surge of positive COVID-19 cases in the Panhandle

