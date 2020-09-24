Regional West Computer Issues Not Tied to Nebraska Medicine IT ‘Security Incident’

Health care systems on opposite sides of the state have been experiencing computer technical difficulties, but it does not appear the two are related.

Officials with Regional West Medical Center say IT staff is continuing their work addressing a computer network interruption that was announced Tuesday.

Regional West spokesperson Julie Franklin said Wednesday that the Medical Center and all physicians clinics are open, however some patients may be contacted to reschedule their appointments.

The release from Franklin also said the Emergency Department and Trauma Center is open for those experiencing emergent health concerns.

That computer issue does not have direct ties to what Nebraska Medicine officials say was a security incident affecting some of their IT systems reported since Sunday.

A statement from Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings says their facility and several others others across the state have been impacted by the Nebraska Medicine problems, as they subscribe to the Epic electronic medical records management system by Nebraska Medicine, which had been unavailable since the start of the week.

Regional West’s Franklin confirmed to KNEB News that the Epic EMR is not tied into the Regional West Healthcare System.