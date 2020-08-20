Regional West Foundation Gala Canceled

Our community’s health is our priority. Out of caution, Regional West Foundation is canceling the Regional West Foundation Gala, previously scheduled for October at the Gering Civic Center. We apologize for the inconvenience.

“As the Regional West Foundation, our focus is to support our regional health system and citizens of the region. We discussed potential safeguards we could put in place to still have the Gala, but ultimately, the safest and most prudent thing to do is to cancel this year’s event and focus on the 2021 Gala,” said John Massey, Regional West Foundation chair. “We want to thank our donors and all the support they have given us throughout the year. We have been able to accomplish great things because of their support.”

Regional West Foundation raises, manages, and distributes funds to enhance the programs, projects, and services of Regional West Health Services. The Foundation supports projects to strengthen healthcare services that are essential to the quality and growth of our local medical community, including new technology, building improvements, and health education scholarships.