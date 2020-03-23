Regional West Further Tightens Visitor Restrictions

Regional West is tightening the current visitor restrictions to protect patients and staff. These restrictions will be implemented at all Regional West healthcare facilities including the Medical Center, all Regional West Physicians Clinics, Scottsbluff Surgery Center, offsite physician clinics, and Urgent Care immediately. Visitors 18 years and younger will not be allowed to visit, unless they are a patient or parent of a patient. Valet service is closed and curbside assistance is limited.

In addition, every visitor will be screened and asked the following questions:

1. Have you had a fever in the past 24 hours?

2. Have you had a sore throat in the past 24 hours?

3. Have you had a cough or shortness of breath in the past 24 hours?

Screeners will also ask about recent travel outside of the Nebraska panhandle or areas of high-risk for COVID-19 as well as if you have had contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19.

If the visitor answers “YES” to any of these questions they will not be allowed to enter the facility. If they are seeking care, they will be required to put on a mask before entering.

Visiting hours at the Medical Center are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. All visitors should enter through the Birth and Infant Care Center entrance #6 located on the north side of the facility. Regional West Medical Center will accommodate ONE visitor per patient at a time. Visitors will check-in so that we may monitor the number of visitation requests per patient. They will be asked to check-out when exiting the facility.

Patients seeking care at any Regional West Physicians Clinic or Urgent Care may be accompanied by ONE caregiver or family member following the current restrictions. We ask that children not accompany family members to appointments unless the child needs care.

Community Pharmacy at Regional West will be offering prescription services at the drive up seven days a week including Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m. The walk in pharmacy will be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone in the western Nebraska region who has potentially been exposed to COVID-19 and has a fever, sore throat, cough or shortness of breath should call 308-630-1580 before going to any Regional West healthcare facility. Healthcare providers will determine if the patient can be cared for at home or if screening is necessary