Regional West Laboratory Earns Accreditation from College of American Pathologists

After a recent on-site inspection, the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited Regional West Laboratory Services in Scottsbluff.

CAP accreditation is designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients. During the accreditation process, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety programs and records, and overall management.

“Accreditation by the College of American Pathologists reflects our commitment to excellence in laboratory medicine. This is a peer review process, which means we are surveyed by laboratory professionals from other areas of the U.S. Our goal is to provide accurate information used to care for our patients, and CAP accreditation is an important part of that,” said Curtis Schmidt, MBA, MT, Regional West Laboratory Director. “CAP accreditation is a team effort. I am proud of the Laboratory team and the improvements we continue to make.”

Since it began in the 1960s, the CAP Laboratory Accreditation program has been recognized by the U.S. federal government as being equal to or even more stringent than the government’s own inspection program.

As the leading organization of board-certified pathologists, the College of American Pathologists serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide.