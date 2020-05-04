Regional West Medical Center Opens Additional Critical Care Unit

Regional West Medical Center opened a new Critical Care Unit today as they remain committed to meeting the growing needs of caring for the region’s most critically ill and injured patients.

The new Critical Care Unit is located on the hospital’s second floor, and features 12 new critical care rooms, bringing Regional West’s critical care capacity to 40.

The unit is designed with the latest technology, features large private rooms with décor that supports a healing environment, spacious tiled bathrooms, a state-of-the-art nurses’ station, and a welcoming guest lounge.

The new unit offers leading edge technology, including several rooms that are designed for the care of bariatric patients. Each room features an interior window to a hallway workstation so nurses can monitor the patients’ vital signs and other key indicators.

“The expansion allows Regional West to provide additional critical care close to home for seriously sick or injured patients, while enabling their families to be nearby,” said John Mentgen, FACHE, president and CEO of Regional West Health Services. “We are grateful to the many staff who put in countless hours to make this new unit successful.”

Due to current COVID-19 visiting restrictions, Regional West had to cancel a planned open house that would have let the public tour the unit prior to opening. Completion of the new Critical Care Unit marks an additional milestone in Regional West’s strategic plan to expand services, update the facility, and continue to provide exceptional care for regional residents