Regional West Medical Center restricting visitation

Regional West Medical Center has made the difficult decision to limit in patient visitation to protect our patients, providers and staff.

Starting Saturday (November 7) at noon, no visitors will be allowed in the Regional West Medical Center without prior approval, or if allowed by exception.

Limited exceptions include:

One parent or legal guardian for a pediatric patient (patient <19 years of age).

One visitor for a labor and delivery patient throughout the labor, delivery, and postpartum period.

One support person for vulnerable adults

Imminent end-of-life visitation (case by case consideration)

Emergency or Trauma patients (case by case consideration)

Visitation is not allowed for patients with confirmed positive COVID-19 or persons under investigation for COVID-19 with test results pending.

We encourage family members and friends to use alternative ways to interact with their loved ones, including phone calls, Facetime, Skype and other means.

At the Regional West campus there continue to be only be four entrances open to access the building. Those entrances include the Emergency Room, main Medical Center, Medical Plaza North, and Medical Plaza South.

All Regional West healthcare facilities will continue to screen all patients and visitors. Those patients experiencing respiratory symptoms, including fever, sore throat, and cough with shortness of breath, will be asked to call 308-630-2100, where screeners will assist them in making an appointment at Regional West’s Respiratory Clinic. Walk-ins are not accepted at the Respiratory Clinic, located at 3011 Avenue B.