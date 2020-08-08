Regional West Offering Flu Shot Clinics at Workplaces

Want to safeguard the health of your employees during flu season? Regional West Community Health makes it easy with onsite flu shot clinics for local businesses with seven or more employees.

Clinics are now being scheduled. Businesses with fewer than seven employees may provide shots for spouses or partner with a nearby business. Because the health and safety of our clients is vital, strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including facemasks, increased handwashing, and social distancing.

To schedule a clinic at your workplace, please call Terri Allen, Regional West Community Health Outreach, at 308-630-1126. You will need to provide the approximate number of employees who will be vaccinated, your preferred date and time, and the location of your workplace clinic.

Influenza doesn’t just increase employee absenteeism – it can decrease the efficiency and productivity of your business while boosting healthcare costs. For more information about flu vaccinations, contact the Regional West Community Health office at 308-630-1126.