Regional West Offers Many Options to Get Your Flu Shot

United Against the Flu is a collaborative effort by several national healthcare organizations and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to amplify the importance of getting vaccinated, especially this flu season. Regional West also recommends getting a flu shot and has many options to fit your schedule.

Regional West’s annual drive‐through (high dose) flu shot clinic for Medicare patients, age 65 years and older, is set for Saturday, Oct. 3 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Regional West Medical Plaza South. Participants should wear a mask, clothing with short sleeves, and bring their Medicare Part B card.

“The drive‐through clinic makes getting a flu shot so much easier for seniors, especially those with mobility issues,” said Paulette Schnell, RN, MSN, Regional West Community Health director. “We suggest that family, friends, and neighbors drive to the clinic together, with a person seated at each window, so our nurses can easily give the shots to four people per car. It’s a great way to get everyone vaccinated quickly.”

This year, Regional West is adding an additional drive‐through flu shot clinic for those 19 years and older, on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 8 to 11 a.m. Participants are asked to wear a mask when being assisted, bring a copy of the front and back of their insurance card, and wear a short‐sleeved shirt. The vaccine is designed to protect against two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses. The high‐dose shot will not be available at this clinic.

In addition to the drive‐through flu shot clinics, Regional West is offering an appointment only flu shot clinic Saturday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to noon at Regional West Community Health, located at St. Mary Plaza. The clinic will be open to children over six months of age, children, teens, and adults of all ages. All insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid will be accepted at the clinic. Flexible options are available for those with no insurance. Please call 308‐630‐1126 to schedule your appointment. Family appointments are available.

Numerous Regional West Physicians Clinic offices will also be offering the flu shot by appointment, including all family medicine locations and Regional West Physicians Clinic‐Pediatrics for children’s appointments.

“Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness that can lead to serious complications in young children, older adults, and those with chronic disease,” said Schnell. “We strongly recommend vaccination because influenza can lead to bacterial pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections, and worsening of chronic medical conditions such as heart failure, asthma, and diabetes.”

All insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid will be accepted at the clinics. Patients should bring their insurance, Medicaid, and/or Medicare cards with them. Flexible options will be available for those with no insurance. The cost of the flu vaccinations for those paying cash will be $35.

All Regional West healthcare facilities continue to screen all employees and patients for COVID‐19 related symptoms upon entry.