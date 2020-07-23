Regional West Partners with the State of Nebraska to Expand Testing

Regional West has announced a partnership with the State of Nebraska to provide free COVID-19 testing to eligible residents.

Nebraska residents can take an online assessment through the TestNebraska portal, and if eligible, receive a free test from Regional West.

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nebraskans have been asking for more widespread access to testing. The state’s partnership with Nomi Health provides our hospital with access to a pre-existing supply chain of testing that works, project management, and clinical expertise in collaboration with our hospital staff to get the job done. Public health systems across the state, including Regional West, needed more immediate access to scarce resources, high-quality testing equipment, and efficient process, which this partnership delivers.

“Offering COVID-19 testing to all Nebraskans is an important initiative and Regional West understands our role as regional provider in partnering with TestNebraska to expand testing options, right here in Scottsbluff,” said John Mentgen, FACHE, President and CEO of Regional West Health Services.

Patients can go to TestNebraska.com to take the assessment and schedule a free test. Once the assessment is complete, they will choose which test site they would like to go to and then schedule an appointment. Testing is by appointment only. After the appointment is scheduled, the patient will receive a QR code and unique ID. This information must be printed or accessed electronically to receive a test.

Testing at Regional West will be held at 3912 Avenue B. Patients need to enter from the north (coming from 42nd Street) and enter the line at 40th Street. Patients will be greeted by Regional West staff and taken through the check-in and testing process. Please bring a valid ID.

Test results will be sent to the email address or phone number provided by the patient. Test results are not available on the test signup site or the local health department.

If you were exposed to COVID-19 or are feeling sick, you’re asked to self-quarantine until receiving your test results. This means remain home, watch for symptoms of COVID-19, and stay away from people who are at higher-risk of getting COVID-19.

If you test positive, self-isolate immediately. Stay home in a separate area from other people and animals, including pets. Use a separate bathroom if possible. The local health department will contact you within seven days for further information.