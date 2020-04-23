Regional West Physicians Clinic Now Offering Virtual Healthcare Visits

All Regional West Physicians Clinics are now offering virtual health care visits in place of in-person visits to minimize the risk of COVID-19.

Executive Director of Regional Services Martha Stricker told KNEB News that seeing your provider through videoconferencing may replace the need for an in-person appointment for non-emergency patient care.

Virtual visits allow patients to get healthcare exams they need while maintaining social distancing. However, for some conditions, it will still be best to see your provider at their office.

And Stricker says patients who prefer an in-person visit may do so with appropriate screening at the clinic. If additional testing is needed, the patient will be guided appropriately to limit the risk for exposure.

Dr. Lindsey Mosel told KNEB News it’s true that not everything is optimal for virtual healthcare visits and they still have the option to bring patients in safely.

But she says it has been a good experience so far in being able to provide that accessibility to their patients.

She says the patients appreciate that they can still appreciate their physician or provider while maintaining social distancing.

Dr. Moser says they don’t always providing emergency care at the clinic, but they are providing essential care.

Stricker adds that virtual healthcare visits are here to stay and will be a permanent option for patients.

For more information or to schedule an appointment for a virtual visit, call your Regional West Physicians Clinic provider.