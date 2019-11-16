Regional West Recognizes Home Care and Hospice Month in November

During November, Regional West Home Care and Hospice honors the nurses, home care aides, therapists, and social workers who make a difference for the patients and families they serve. These caregivers play a central role in our health care system and in homes across the panhandle.

“It is our privilege and an honor to be able to provide this care,” said Vicki Holt, MSN, RN CHPN, Regional West Director of Home Care and Hospice.

Regional West developed Nebraska’s first home care service in 1967 to provide health care and supportive services in patients’ homes; caring for people of all ages from infants to seniors.

Today, Regional West Home Care is licensed and certified to provide care in 19 panhandle counties, including: Sioux, Dawes, Box Butte, Sheridan, Cherry, Grant, Arthur, Garden, Keith, Perkins, Hayes, Lincoln, Chase, Deuel, Cheyenne, Morrill, Kimball, Banner, and Scotts Bluff. Regional West Home Care is accredited by The Joint Commission, and is a certified Medicare/Medicaid provider.

In addition to Home Care, Regional West provides support and specialized care for terminally ill individuals and their families through Regional West Hospice.

Hospice assesses and addresses physical, social, spiritual, and psychological issues to alleviate pain, symptoms, and suffering and improve the quality of life of those in their last months of life. Hospice is available to anyone who has Medicare Part A, Medicaid, or most private insurance.

For more information on Home Care or Hospice services, contact Vicki Holt, Director of Home Care and Hospice, at 308-630-1430 or at Vicki.Holt@rwhs.org.