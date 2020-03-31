Regional West Tightens Visitor Restrictions, Hospital Access Tuesday

Regional West has made the difficult decision to further limit visitation in its hospitals and clinics to protect our patients and providers.

Starting Tuesday at 12n, no visitors will be allowed at Regional West healthcare facilities including the Medical Center, all Regional West Physicians Clinics, Surgery Center, offsite physician clinics, and Urgent Care.

Limited exceptions include:

Pediatric units (only ONE parent/guardian will be permitted)

Birth and Infant Care Center (only ONE significant other/support person can visit)

Patients attending appointments at any Physicians Clinic or Urgent Care (only ONE caregiver if the patient is a minor, or the provider requests the patient be accompanied) NOTE: Regional West staff will be available to provide assistance at the door.

We encourage family members and friends to use alternative ways to interact with their loved ones, including phone calls, Facetime, Skype and other means.

At the Regional West campus there will only be four entrances open to access the building. Those entrances include the Emergency Room, main Medical Center, Medical Plaza North, and Medical Plaza South.

All Regional West healthcare facilities will continue to screen all patients. Those patients experiencing respiratory symptoms, including fever, sore throat, and cough with shortness of breath, will be asked to call 308-630-2100, where screeners will assist them in making an appointment at Regional West’s Respiratory Clinic. Walk-ins are not accepted at the Respiratory Clinic, located at 3011 Avenue B.

Regional West asks anyone in the western Nebraska region who has potentially been exposed to COVID-19 and has a fever, cough with shortness of breath call 308-630-1580 before coming to any Regional West healthcare facility. Healthcare providers will determine if the patient can be cared for at home or if screening is necessary.

Remember, the best way to protect yourself from all respiratory viruses, includes washing your hands frequently with soap and water, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue then throw the tissue in the trash, stay home when you are sick and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects.