Regional West Welcomes First Baby of 2020

BY Media Release | January 1, 2020
Taylor Mackenzie is the proud mom of Rielynn Goldsmith, Regional West’s first baby of 2020. Rielynn is pictured here with her mom, Taylor, and aunt Lyndzee Feather.

Regional West welcomed its first baby of the new year at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday.

Rielynn Goldsmith is the first baby born in 2020 at Regional West’s Birth and Infant Care Center weighing in at 4 pounds, 8 ounces and is 16 ½ inches long.

Kadie Marez, RN, unit charge nurse of Regional West’s Birth and Infant Care Center, presented the family with a variety of baby gifts, which is a Regional West tradition for the first baby born each year, as well as a onesie commemorating her status as the first baby born in 2020.

