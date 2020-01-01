Regional West Welcomes First Baby of 2020

Regional West welcomed its first baby of the new year at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday.

Rielynn Goldsmith is the first baby born in 2020 at Regional West’s Birth and Infant Care Center weighing in at 4 pounds, 8 ounces and is 16 ½ inches long.

Kadie Marez, RN, unit charge nurse of Regional West’s Birth and Infant Care Center, presented the family with a variety of baby gifts, which is a Regional West tradition for the first baby born each year, as well as a onesie commemorating her status as the first baby born in 2020.