Regional West’s Acute Rehabilitation Unit Earns Three-Year Reaccreditation

Regional West Medical Center’s Acute Rehabilitation Unit (ARU) recently earned three-year reaccreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body that serves as the foremost standard setting and accrediting body for promoting programs and services for persons with disabilities. Regional West’s accreditation represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards.

Regional West’s participation and adherence to CARF standards reflects the ARU’s dedication to continuous improvement by examining patient health outcomes and surveying patients about their experiences. As the only accredited inpatient rehabilitation facility in western Nebraska, the Acute Rehabilitation Unit bridges the gap between the time patients needing intensive rehabilitation first enter the hospital to the time they return home.

“I am proud of our staff,” said ARU Program Director Tami Bokelman, MSW. “They work hard every day to meet CARF standards, and most importantly, are highly committed to providing our patients with skilled care while they are on the ARU.”

To earn reaccreditation, the ARU underwent a rigorous peer review process, demonstrating its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.