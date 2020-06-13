Reminder: Sunday, June 14th is National Flag Day

Secretary of State Bob Evnen reminds Nebraskans to proudly fly the U.S. and Nebraska flags on National Flag Day, Sunday, June 14. Flag Day originated in 1885 to observe June 14 as the anniversary of official adoption of the stars and stripes. Enthusiastically called “Flag Birthday,” Flag Day was celebrated by schoolchildren who would assemble to be given a small Flag. “Flags are a reminder of the freedoms we enjoy as American citizens and Nebraskans” Secretary Evnen stated, “a symbol of ourselves.”

“My red stripes proclaim the fearless courage and integrity of American[s]. The white stripes stand for liberty and equality for all, the blue is the blue of heaven, loyalty and faith. I represent these eternal principles: liberty, justice, and humanity… ever known as Old Glory. Guard me well lest your freedoms perish.” – “I am the Flag” written by Ruth Apperson Rous.

Join the celebration by flying the flag outside your home. Remember flag etiquette requires that no other flag can be flown higher than the national flag. The flag cannot touch the ground or be flown at dark. Fire departments, police departments and schools are encouraged to fly the flag for a week, known as “Flag Week.” Government buildings are required to fly the flag during “Flag Week.”

The office of Secretary of State offers a free service that provides Nebraskans an opportunity to request to have a flag flown over the State Capitol. The only requirements are that a flag must be provided to the Secretary of State’s office with information about when, why, and for whom the flag will be flown. Flags are flown Monday through Friday, with the exceptions of holidays. Each flag will be accompanied by a keepsake certificate signed by Secretary Evnen and will include the date and the purpose of the flight.

Nebraskans who wish to have a flag flown over the Capitol should call (402)471-4070, email anna.castro@nebraska.gov or go online for additional information at https://sos.nebraska.gov/permission-use-state-seal-or-state-flag The Secretary reserves the right to approve all request.