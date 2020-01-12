Remodeled Spectrum Store Now Open In Scottsbluff

Charter Communications, Inc. announced today the opening of a newly remodeled Spectrum Store in Scottsbluff. The Spectrum store gives consumers in the Scottsbluff area a comfortable and convenient option for learning more about Spectrum’s video, internet and voice services — and its latest offering, Spectrum Mobile™.

The completely renovated Spectrum store, located at 1204 Avenue B, features an enjoyable and relaxed environment, allowing customers to learn more about and try Spectrum services. The store features Spectrum Mobile, which combines the nation’s largest LTE network and a nationwide network of Spectrum WiFi hotspots all designed to save customers money. Customers can save up to 40% on a single line with unlimited data compared to other national carriers. They can also bring their own phone or choose from among the latest mobile devices and accessories and activate service right in the store.

Consumers also have the opportunity to experience the power of Spectrum Internet®, featuring starting speeds of 100 Mbps and plans with connections up to one gigabit per second, as well as the interactive Spectrum TV App, which gives customers access to the Spectrum TV® content across a wide variety of platforms and devices, including Apple TV 4K. The newest Apple TV allows customers with Spectrum TV and Internet to enjoy the Spectrum TV App, along with thousands of other apps, iTunes and more — all through one device.

“Our new Spectrum stores provide an updated design and enhancements for showcasing innovation across the full suite of Spectrum services,” said Pattie Eliason, Group Vice President, Spectrum stores. “Our representatives will show customers the latest advances in technology — including our exciting new Spectrum Mobile options — help them become familiar with using it and put together just the right package of Spectrum services for their home and family.”

Along with sampling and ordering Spectrum services, customers can also complete a variety of transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment. The remodeled Scottsbluff store is open the following hours:

– Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– Saturday – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Information on Spectrum store locations can be found online along with more information about Spectrum products and services. 24-hour customer assistance is available at 1-855-75-SPECTRUM.