Report: Nebraska Has Nation’s Lowest Unemployment Rate

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Nebraska’s unemployment rate ranked best in the nation.

“Today’s announcement that Nebraska now has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation is good news for small businesses and hardworking families who have already returned to work,” said Governor Ricketts. “While there is much left to do to get Nebraskans back to work, this data shows that Nebraska is open for business and that people are getting back to a more normal life while protecting our hospital system.”

In May, Nebraska’s unemployment rate decreased to 5.2% from 8.7% in April.