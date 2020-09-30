Reporter details Boswell murder trail evidence; ‘This is basically CSI Nebraska’

A KRVN News reporter who has been covering the Bailey Boswell murder trail describes it similar to the television show CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Veteran news reporter Bob Brogan has spent the recent days in the Dawson County Courthouse covering the Sydney Loofe disappearance.

He joined KRVN midday host Scott Foster to share the details that have been revealed thus far.

Story:

More details on Sydney Loofe’s disappearance were revealed in District Court Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

The state called Saline County Deputy Tom Hudiburgh to the stand who answered questions about his investigation of the basement apartment of Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail after a phone number was used to determine an address in Wilber.

Law enforcement went to the home on November 18, 2017 to find Boswell. Hudiburgh and other law enforcement returned to the apartment the next day, nothing unusual was noticed. He said the apartment seemed like a normal residence.

Boswell is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and improper disposal of human remains.