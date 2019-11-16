Request for Proposals Now Being Accepted for the New Home of Morton Statue

The Willa Cather National Statuary Hall Selection Committee is actively accepting applications to take ownership of the J. Sterling Morton statue currently displayed in Statuary Hall in Washington, DC. All applications must be received by December 31, 2019.

The Nebraska Legislature approved a measure to replace the Morton statue, projected to return to Nebraska sometime in the summer of 2020, with a chosen of noted author and Nebraska Hall of Fame member Willa Cather.

Finalists will be identified and requested to present their proposals to the Willa Cather National Statuary Hall Selection Committee. The committee, with assistance from the governor’s office, will make the final selection by the end of January 2020.

The J. Sterling Morton statue will reside with the selected entity at the proposed location. History Nebraska will transfer ownership of the statue via a deed of gift to the chosen organization.

Find more information regarding the application process at https://history.nebraska.gov under the ‘About Us’ menu tab.m