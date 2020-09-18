Restrictions for Long Term Care Facilities Causing Apparent Confusion

Despite the change to Phase 4 Directed Health Measure restrictions in Nebraska, health officials say the public needs to understand a separate set of precautions are still in place at long-term care facilities across the state and country.

Jessica Davies with Panhandle Public Health says those facilities are operating under a separate set of phased-guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which appears to have caused some confusion among friends and family of facility residents.

“Some people are starting to go into long-term care facilities, thinking they can go in. It really is based on what it looks like, in terms of their phase that they’re in, at that long-term care facility,” said Davies. “We really urge people call them to determine what phase they’re in, and what is the best guidance they have at this time.”

Three phases are included in the CMS guidelines, with the top level involving the most restrictive mitigation measures, a phase 2 with the initial relaxation of restrictions, and phase 3 of addition restriction reductions.

Davies says those facilities are under tremendous pressure, and working hard to balance precautions needed for the safety of staff and residents with expectations of the resident’s loved ones.

Unified Command confirms 38 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle since last reporting on Monday, September 14. The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored for symptoms by public health officials.

Unified Command also confirms 28 more recoveries in the Panhandle.

