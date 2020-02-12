Revenue Committee Sends Prop. Tax, School Aid Bill to Legislative Floor

A bill designed to lower property taxes by boosting state aid for Nebraska’s K-12 public schools has advanced out of a legislative committee but will still face opposition when lawmakers debate it.

Members of the Revenue Committee voted 6-2 Wednesday to send the proposal to the full Legislature.

The bill has won support from farm and business groups, but some school districts have objected because they would lose some taxing authority and the bill would tighten state-imposed spending restrictions.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says he supports the measure’s “general framework” because it doesn’t raise any taxes, protects an existing property tax credit program and restricts school spending increases.