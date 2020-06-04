Revised Format for 2020 Heritage Days in Alliance

Heritage Days 2020, Alliance Strong, will not be the traditional events we’ve done in the past. Frazier Shows of America has terminated their contract this year due to COVID-19 and current Directive Health Measures. There will also be no food vendors in the 300 block of Box Butte. We still want to celebrate Alliance during this time and have come up with some alternate events.

Here is a tentative schedule of events for the week of July 14-18, reminder that all events are subject to approval:

Monday, July 13 through Friday, July 17 or until found– Hunt for the Symbol – Find the symbol and win a gift card from a local business – Laing Lake course for remote control boats, kayaks, paddle boards and paddle boats. Scavenger Hunt.

Tuesday, July 14 – PREMA is celebrating 75 years and will sponsor the Touchstone Energy hot air balloon at the Alliance High School practice field – this is weather permitting – winds could cancel this event – more details to come on signing up to register for tethered rides or a hot air balloon ride.

Wednesday, July 15 – Lip Sync Battle at Newberry’s tentatively

Thursday, July 16 – United Way Game Show tentatively

Friday, July 17 – 7th Street Dancers – Family Night – Movie

Saturday, July 18 – Cruise the Butte at 10 am. Decorate your vehicle for the theme “Alliance Strong”. Details to come.

We wish we could bring you all the fun events during Heritage Days, but for the safety of vendors, staff and the Alliance community we feel these events will allow us to follow the Directed Health Measures. All events are subject to change due to Directed Health Measures or approval of events.

If your business or organization has any ideas to help celebrate, please let the Chamber know.

#################

For more information, please contact Susan Unzicker at the

Alliance Chamber of Commerce, 305 Box Butte, Alliance, NE 69301