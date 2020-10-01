Reward Offered for Information on Scottsbluff Teen Runaway

The family of a Scottsbluff teenage girl last seen in July is offering a reward for information leading to her safe return.

15-year-old Myra McKerrigan, described by authorities as an active runaway since July 19th, is Hispanic, 5′ 3″, approximately 104 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

In a post to their Facebook page in mid-August, Scottsbluff Police said the girl might be accompanied by 34-year-old Krystle Ramos, who was believed to have been driving a black Chevy Impala with Wyoming plates 7-CHUY, and may have traveled to Colorado.

Myra’s family is offering $1,000 for information in the case, and anyone with details on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Scottsbluff Police Department at (308) 630-6261 or Crime Stoppers (308) 632-STOP (7867).