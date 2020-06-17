Ribbon Cut Wednesday for Gering Downtown Civic Plaza Stage

City of Gering elected officials, members of the Downtown Revitalization Committee, and the Plaza stage financial partners gathered at the Civic Plaza Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the stage portion of the project.

Mayor Tony Kaufman cut the ceremonial ribbon, marking the official opening of that portion of the Plaza Revitalization Project, after lauding the the work of staff and citizens who “We had a great, visionary community committee in our Downtown Revitalization Committee, who was led by George Schlothauer,” said Kaufman. “That committee was made up of community members that have really set a new tone for our downtown revitalization efforts. And it’s through their visionary planning and steadfast work with city and private partners to make this a reality.”

The construction of the stage completes that phase of the Gering Civic Plaza downtown revitalization project, with more amenities to come to include plaza benches and furniture, fire pits and public art.

Members of the Oregon Trail Community Foundation Grant Committee and the Gering Keno Committee joined Kaufman at center stage and were for their generous financial contributions to the project.

OTCF Director Kathy McDaniel was on hand to present a symbolic check of $10,000 to Kaufman as part of the financing.

City officials say the plaza will serve as a gathering place for events and activities year-round, and foster greater economic development in the downtown-recreation-retail corridor where residents and visitors can interact with one another on a regular basis.