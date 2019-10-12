Ribbon to be cut on new UNMC Dental Clinic Monday, Oct. 14

The UNMC College of Dentistry will celebrate the completion of a $2.6 million renovation of their Omaha dental clinic at the Durham Outpatient Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony October 14.

The ceremony, which is open to the university community and the public, begins at 10 a.m. at the Durham Outpatient Center, Room 3601. Light refreshments and tours of the updated facility will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Speakers will include UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D.; College of Dentistry Dean Janet Guthmiller, D.D.S., Ph.D.; and College of Dentistry Program Directors Jay Hansen, D.D.S., and Kathleen O’Brien-Ausman, D.D.S.

The complete facility renovation included expanding the dental clinic from seven dental chairs to 15, including adding multipurpose rooms for special procedures; updating all the dental operatories; adding a conference room; and updating the sterilization lab, reception area and support spaces.

The growth of the dental clinic will allow the College of Dentistry to increase the number of patients they serve, as well as accommodate a new residency program, Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD). The clinic also accommodates the current General Practice

Residency program and will now serve as a rotation site for dental and dental hygiene students.

The updated facility provides a comfortable environment for patients, creates a more efficient flow for patient management and care, and supports accessibility for patients with compromised mobility and complex medical conditions.