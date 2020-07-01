Richter Overseeing Scotts Bluff Co. Public Transit with Hinze Resignation

Scotts Bluff County’s Public Transit Department has a new leader with the resignation earlier this month of Director Shari Hinze.

County Board Chair Ken Meyer confirmed to KNEB News that Hinze stepped down from the post a few weeks ago, and praised her efforts with the department and the Tri-City Roadrunner service.

“Sheri did a good job for us, she worked very hard to get the Tri-City Roadrunner up and going, she worked well with the state, and just decided to move on,” said Meyer. “We want to thank her for the hard work she did for us, we wish her very well, and I hope everything goes well for Sheri.”

Hinze had assumed the director’s position in September 2017, and following her resignation, Curt Richter stepped into the post. Meyer tells us for the moment, it’s on an interim basis. “He was second in command and does a great job. And we’re looking forward to working with him and letting him step up to the plate and do what needs to be done.”

Meyer tells us he’s anticipating more details will be announced during an abbreviated County Commissioner’s meeting next Monday.