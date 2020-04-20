class="post-template-default single single-post postid-456272 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Ricketts Announces Roll Back of Directed Health Measure

BY Ryan Murphy | April 20, 2020
Home News Coronavirus Information
Ricketts Announces Roll Back of Directed Health Measure
(Photo and Video Courtesy NET Nebraska)

Gov. Pete Ricketts had a big announcement during his daily COVID-19 media briefing, saying that on May 4th Nebraska will again allow hospitals to perform elective surgeries- with certain provisions.

This announcement followed Monday’s opening remarks.

Ricketts then announced that Nebraska would be issuing a Health Alert Network Advisory today.

The Governor and Dr.  Gary Anthone then addressed April 20, or 4/20 and its association with smoking.

Next, Ricketts commended all the of the hard work by Nebraska bankers for the work put in for the Payroll Protection Program.

He then opened up the floor for questions on a variety of topics:

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments