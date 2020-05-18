Ricketts Announces Scottsbluff TestNebraska Testing Site

Gov. Pete Ricketts tackled a variety of topics during his daily briefing on Nebraska’s response to COVID-19.

One of the biggest talking points was the National Guard testing through the TestNebraska.com program, and he says Scottsbluff will be included in this week’s testing.

Testing will be available on Thursday and Friday at Region 1 Behavioral Health on West 16th in Scottsbluff from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. according to TestNebraska.com

Below are individualized video clips from each portion of today’s briefing.