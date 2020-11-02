class="post-template-default single single-post postid-494810 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Ricketts Appoints New Medicaid and Long-Term Care Director

BY News Release / KNEB News Staff | November 2, 2020
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced the appointment of an official from Utah as the new director of the state’s Medicaid and Long-Term Care program.

Ricketts says Kevin Bagley, a Utah state Medicaid administrator, will take the Nebraska role on Nov. 30.

Bagley has worked for the Utah Division of Medicaid since 2011 and is currently the director of Long-Term Services and Supports in the division.

Ricketts says his experience will help the agency achieve its goal of helping Nebraska residents live healthier lives.

Bagley holds a masters of business administration from Utah State University and a bachelor of arts in economics from Brigham Young University.

