Ricketts Appoints New Medicaid and Long-Term Care Director

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced the appointment of an official from Utah as the new director of the state’s Medicaid and Long-Term Care program.

Ricketts says Kevin Bagley, a Utah state Medicaid administrator, will take the Nebraska role on Nov. 30.

Bagley has worked for the Utah Division of Medicaid since 2011 and is currently the director of Long-Term Services and Supports in the division.

Ricketts says his experience will help the agency achieve its goal of helping Nebraska residents live healthier lives.

Bagley holds a masters of business administration from Utah State University and a bachelor of arts in economics from Brigham Young University.