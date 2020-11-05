Ricketts: Aware of, Working On Panhandle COVID Testing Availability Issues

Governor Pete Ricketts says his office is aware of and working on the situation in which availability of free COVID testing through TestNebraska has dropped in Scottsbluff as the rate of positive cases has been on the rise.

Before the end of October, the free testing offered through Regional West Health Services was available four hours per day on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; however, by Nov. 2, the testing windows had dropped to just three hours per day on Tuesdays and Fridays, a 50 percent reduction in terms of weekly hours available. With the change, Regional West started offering symptomatic individuals a phone number they could call (308-630-2100) to discuss additional testing options.

During his Coronavirus response update Thursday, Gov. Ricketts was asked by KNEB News about the situation and what the State could do to improve testing availability. “We are working to increase the amount of testing going on in the Panhandle, specifically at Regional West,” said Ricketts. “What we did was put contracts in place, and some of those contracts need to be re-looked at to be able to allow for further expansion, as one of the alternatives.”

Ricketts said in addition, the State was working with RWHS on issues of staffing and couriers used to shuttle test samples to the State Health Lab daily, which also appeared to be contributing to the seeming decline in testing availability.

In a statement provided to KNEB News prior to the Governor’s news conference, RWHS officials said the organization “is assessing the community demand and may periodically adjust the testing capacity and schedule.”