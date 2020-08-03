Ricketts, Bloomstead Discuss Importance of Having Kids Return to Classrooms

Governor Pete Ricketts was joined by the state Education Commissioner to discuss back to school plans by districts across the state Monday, and stressed the importance of having children back in the classroom environment.

Ricketts told reporters in the Governor’s Hearing Room while some kids learn really well in a remote environment, others do not, and in-person instruction will address more than just academic progression.

“It’s about socialization, making sure kids can see other kids. it’s about physical health, the physical health that goes on in schools,” said Ricketts, “It’s about mental and behavioral health, making sure kids are getting attention from that standpoint, and many kids receive behavioral health services through their schools. It’s about nutrition. We know many kids meet part of their nutritional needs through schools.”

Education Commissioner Matt Bloomsted said his department has been working closely with districts across the state on fall semester plans to address not only the needs of children but also the concerns of parents, teachers and administrators.