Ricketts: COVID Vaccines Delayed Last Week Expected by Monday

Following a delay in COVID vaccinations in much of the state last week with distribution issues caused by extreme cold weather across much of the country, some good news Monday morning from Governor Pete Ricketts.

“We have been told we should be getting caught up by the end of the day today (Monday),” said Ricketts. “We’ve been checking with different folks around the state, shipments are coming in today, so we expect all the shipments we did not receive last week should be in by the end of the day today.”

Ricketts noted that the Lincoln/Lancaster and Douglas County health districts did get their shipments last week, but much of the other state did not receive what had been projected. Moderna shipments did not go out as scheduled last week due to weather-related issues.

No word was given during the Governor’s pandemic response update on whether this week’s shipments would be delayed or arriving on time.