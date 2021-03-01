Ricketts: COVID Variants Point to Need to Continue Best Practices to Slow Spread

Governor Pete Ricketts says the verification of COVID-19 variants in Nebraska doesn’t mean immediate changes in how the state is working to combat the virus.

Long-suspected of being present in Nebraska, state health officials confirmed this past weekend the presence of two variants, dubbed the U.K. and California variants, in samples checked through genetic sequencing.

Ricketts says since the variants are generally more contagious, the confirmation just reinforces the need to continue safe practices. “The vaccines work against these new variants, so there’s no change with what we have to do with regard to getting people vaccinated. We want to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible because the vaccines will work against the new variants,” said Ricketts. “But it does emphasize we need to continue to practice all the good tools we have, avoid the 3-Cs, to be able to slow the spread of the virus while we get people vaccinated.”

Regarding the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine approved over the weekend, Ricketts says orders have been placed for doses for the state, and he’s hoping to see some of those vaccines as early as this week.

He says since the storage of that vaccine is more flexible, state officials will be looking for ways to best utilize those doses to help prevent needless deaths. Ricketts said that means age, health conditions and certain employment sectors will still be the primary drivers as the state moves through phase 1B of vaccination efforts.