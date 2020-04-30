Ricketts Provides Thursday Update on Nebraska’s Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Governor Pete Ricketts tackled a variety of subjects during his Thursday afternoon media briefing.

He began with a reminder of the six steps Nebraskans should be following to Keep Nebraska Healthy.

Ricketts then encouraged the roughly 95 percent of residents who have not yet registered on TestNebraska.com to do so.

He and Labor Commissioner John Albin provided an update on unemployment claim statuses

The governor then welcomed several religious leaders to discuss about protocols that will be in place now that DHMs allowing people to attend church have relaxed.

Ricketts also touched upon COVID-19 related lodging accommodations that are available and being utilized across the state.

He then opened the floor up for about half an hour’s worth of Q and A.