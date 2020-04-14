Ricketts Rejects Senators’ Call To Resume Normal Activities

Governor Pete Ricketts is rejecting a call from two state lawmakers to resume normal school and business activities in Nebraska right away.

He says doing so could lead to a surge in new cases that might overwhelm the state’s hospitals.

Ricketts says he will stick with the state’s current plan, which includes statewide school closures and restrictions on businesses and social gatherings until at least April 30.

His remarks at his daily coronavirus press briefing came in response to a question about a newspaper column by state Sens. Steve Halloran and Steve Erdman.

Both are conservatives who normally agree with the Republican governor.