Ricketts: Rolling Blackouts ‘Completely Unacceptable’

Governor Pete Ricketts expressed his displeasure with the rolling blackouts hitting Nebraska and other states this week, saying he will be reaching out to state senators, leaders in other states and utility officials for a serious discussion on energy production.

Ricketts told reporters Wednesday that the situation points out the advantages of coal and nuclear power, and it highlighted the disadvantages of wind and solar, as well as weaknesses in the natural gas distribution system.

The Governor said too much reliance on sources that are not reliable will lead to more blackouts in the future. “You can just imagine if radical environmentalists get their way, and have passed a green power plan or the Green New Deal, that these situations will become even more dire,” said Ricketts. “So, we have to have a conversation in this country about our energy mix to make sure we continue to have reliable sources of energy, like coal, like nuclear, to be able to make sure this does not happen again. This is utterly unacceptable.”

Ricketts also thanked line workers, public power districts and residents in Nebraska for their efforts to help keep the lights on during the crisis.