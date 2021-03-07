class="post-template-default single single-post postid-517092 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Ricketts Sees Return to Normal by 2nd Half of This Year

BY Associated Press | March 7, 2021
Home News Regional News
Ricketts Sees Return to Normal by 2nd Half of This Year

Gov. Pete Ricketts says he’s confident that Nebraskans will be able to attend football games and other crowded events later this year as more people get coronavirus vaccinations, but he’s urging patience.

In an Associated Press interview, Ricketts points to the state’s ramped-up testing and vaccination efforts. More than 11% of residents who are at least 16 years old have been vaccinated so far, placing Nebraska in the middle of the pack among states.

Nebraska has reported 202,310 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,112 virus deaths since the pandemic began. Elderly residents have accounted for the vast majority of fatalities.

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: