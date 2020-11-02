Ricketts, State Health Monitoring Rise in COVID Hospitalizations

Officials say the surge in COVID-19 cases in Nebraska has led to record-high hospitalizations that are straining the state’s health care system.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus in the state set another new record on Sunday, with 613, which was one more than the previous day.

When asked Monday if the trend will prompt more gathering restrictions across the state, Governor Pete Ricketts said his office and state health officials are watching the situation closely, and looking for an impact from restrictions put in place less than two weeks ago. “We launched our ‘Avoid the 3-Cs’ campaign about the same time, about 10 days ago as well, so we’re going to monitor where we are with regard to that and take additional steps as we think necessary,” said Ricketts. “But to remind people, once you put in a step, it’s a minimum of two weeks, and more like three weeks, before you actually see the impact of those additional steps.”

Nebraska’s largest hospitals have all started limiting elective surgeries as they work to handle the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, which is expected to continue because cases of the virus continue rising.

CHI Health’s Chief Medical Officer Cary Ward said Monday that Nebraska hospitals could reach capacity quickly if current trends continue.