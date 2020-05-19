Ricketts: Virus Will Force Belt-Tightening In State Budget

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is warning that the coronavirus pandemic will likely lead to state budget cuts and force lawmakers to water down two of his biggest priorities, including a property tax bill for farmers and homeowners and a new business incentive package.

His comments came after lawmakers announced plans to resume their regular session on July 20.

It’s not clear whether the property tax or business incentive measures had enough support to pass even before the pandemic.

But the economic damage caused by business closures and social distancing has already led to a sharp downturn in state revenue, making it much harder to approve either proposal.