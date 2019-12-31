Ringing in the New Year with a Bang

Tonight’s the night for New Year’s Eve revelers so-inclined to celebrate the arrival of 2020 in Nebraska with fireworks.

Local distributors will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. to supply those who want to ring in the New Year with a bang.

Eric Wilcox at Discount Fireworks tells Rural Radio News this time of year is different than the 4th of July, usually meaning somewhat fewer of the ground-effect fireworks and more of the larger aerial displays. “They’ll get three or four of the medium or bigger sized items because with it being colder, (customers) will normally just go out for 15 to 20 minutes,” says Wilcox, “And where we’re only allowed to light on the 31st, you don’t have three nights in a row you’re lighting, where in the summer you have all 10 nights you’re allowed to light.”

Greg Trautman of Fireworks Unlimited agrees, saying the weather has a significant impact on how people celebrate. For his part, Trautman tells us this year he’s donating a portion of sales to help support Valley Catholic Radio. “In the area they carry Spirit Catholic Radio, and we’re helping by donating 15 percent of our New Year’s sales to that cause, to help them acquire a higher-power signal and cover about a 75-mile radius,” says Wilcox.

Fireworks purchased for the New Year’s celebration can be shot off today from 4:30 this afternoon until 12:30 a.m. New Year’s morning. Both business owners tell us as always, you should handle fireworks with care to help ensure a safe celebration.