Rising COVID Cases in Region Continue Impacting Events

The impact of the increasing number of virus cases continues in the region, as a couple more events that usually take place in the Scottsbluff and Gering area have been cancelled this fall.

The West Nebraska Arts Center Board has decided to help keep the community safe and cancel their our Boos & Brews Fundraiser, which had been scheduled for Oct 30th.

Those who would still like to donate to the arts center can do so, with WNAC staff making a witch hat with your name on it in honor of the event and hang it in their gallery.

Meanwhile, the Gering Civic Center has announced that their 26th Annual Holiday Craft Show and Specialty Foods Expo for Nov. 6 & 7 is also cancelled due to the rise in virus cases.

That event is expected to return in November, 2021.