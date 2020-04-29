Riverside Discovery Center to Re-Open to the Public May 11

We are excited to announce the Zoo will reopen on May 11th with additional safety measures in place. We are considering this a Phase 1 reopening with certain restrictions in place.

We will continue to ease restrictions over time with further guidance from the State. After closing to the public on March 13th, staff began work on a reopening plan and believe that it is a strategy that will keep our guests, staff, and animals safe. This plan has also been run through Unified Command via the Panhandle Public Health District.

Safety measures include but aren’t limited too:

Additional hand sanitizer stations

Signs outlining safety recommendations throughout the zoo

Social distancing decals and markers

Playground, Dino Dig, Splash Pad to remain closed during Phase 1 (these areas will reopen as soon as it is determined to be safe by the government and PPHD)

Staff wearing masks

Encouraging visitors to wear masks

Current members are having the length of their membership extended by 2 months to account for the time we were closed. Anyone who purchases a membership ahead of reopening will have their membership begin on May 11th and go for 1 year from that date. We are also gratefully accepting monetary donations as well as meat, hay and fresh or canned vegetables to help with the revenue lost during closure.

The zoo hours will be 10am-4pm until Memorial Day Weekend when they will change to 9:30am-4:30pm. Updates will continue to be posted at www.riversidediscoverycenter.org and Facebook.com/riversidediscoverycenter.