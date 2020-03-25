Riverside Discovery Center Zoo Closed Temporarily

A message from Riverside Discovery Director Executive Director Anthony Mason:

In order to best protect the staff and animals of RDC and the community we love, the zoo will remain closed until May 1st, pending any new guidelines from health officials.

The Easter egg hunt that was going to take place in April will be rescheduled for a future weekend in May.

Just like many of you, I’m deeply saddened to have the zoo closed during this time. Thankfully our staff is still healthy and able to care for all of our animals. We are doing our best to stay connected with everyone in the community by posting Keeper chats and other educational videos to our Facebook page. I invite everyone to follow us there and share with your friends.

The RDC is incredibly dependent on admission and membership revenue in order to feed our animals and pay our amazing staff. Normally this time of year, we’d be moving into our busy season where we make a lot of the money that allows us to exist year round.

This closure will greatly impact the organization unlike any event we have ever experienced. With that in mind, we are asking for your help. Individuals can show their support by purchasing a zoo membership for yourself or as a gift for a loved one. Membership purchases and direct donations can be done through our website at RiversideDiscoveryCenter.org , over the phone at 308-630-6236 or by mail to 1600 S. Beltline Hwy. W.

Memberships purchased during this time will be activated when the zoo reopens and are good for 1 year from that date. All of our current members will have their memberships extended by the length of time the zoo is closed.

We are also accepting hay and meat donations to help offset food costs.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your understanding and support during this difficult time.

Executive Director

Anthony Mason