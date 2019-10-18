Riverside Discovery Center Zoo Ready For Spooktacular Opening Tonight

The 31st Annual Spooktacular at Riverside Discovery Center starts tonight (Friday), and zoo director Anthony Mason invites you to join them for their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Mason says you can put on your favorite Halloween costume, and spend the evening exploring different stations throughout the zoo with fun activities or games. A treat cup full of candy will be given at the end.

Admission is $8 a person and free for kids 1 & under. The dates for Spooktacular are October 18th, 19th and 20th and October 25th through the 30th from 6:30 to 8 p.m. nightly.

Mason also invites you to reserve a spot for this year’s Spooktacular dinner on both Saturday nights and on Wednesday, October 30th, with this year’s theme being Chupacabras. Enjoy a delicious meal, meet a special animal guest, be the first to enter Spooktacular that night and a ticket into the new Area 51 Haunted House. Seats are limited with dinner tickets at $20/adult and $15/child or $60 for a pack of 4 (2 adults and 2 children). Call 308-630-6236 to book a spot today.

Mason says they will also have an Area 51 Themed Haunted House every night during Spooktacular for only $5 additional per person. Mason says this spooky, alien-themed haunted section is perfect for ages 13 and up and is sure to scare up a great time for everyone.

More information on Spooktacular can be found at Facebook.com/riversidediscoverycenter.