Riverside Discovery Center Zoo Will Reopen To The Public May 11th

Riverside Discovery Center has announced that the Zoo will reopen on May 11th with additional safety measures in place.

Zoo Director Anthony Mason tells KNEB News they are considering this a Phase 1 reopening with certain restrictions in place. He says they will continue to ease restrictions over time with further guidance from the State.

After closing to the public on March 13th, staff began work on a reopening plan and believe the strategy will keep their guests, staff, and animals safe. This plan has also been run through Unified Command via the Panhandle Public Health District.

Safety measures include but aren’t limited too:

-Additional hand sanitizer stations

-Signs outlining safety recommendations throughout the zoo

-Social distancing decals and markers

-Playground, Dino Dig, Splash Pad to remain closed during Phase 1 (these areas will reopen as

soon as it is determined to be safe by the government and PPHD)

-Staff wearing masks

-Encouraging visitors to wear masks

Current members are having the length of their membership extended by 2 months to account for the time they were closed. Anyone who purchases a membership ahead of reopening will have their membership begin on May 11th and go for 1 year from that date. The zoo is also gratefully accepting

monetary donations as well as meat, hay and fresh or canned vegetables to help with the revenue lost during closure.

The zoo hours will be 10am-4pm until Memorial Day Weekend when they will change to 9:30am- 4:30pm. Updates will continue to be posted at riversidediscoverycenter.org and Facebook.com/riversidediscoverycenter.