Road Rage Incident on I-80 Leads to Arrest

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a man following the report of a driver pointing a firearm at another driver on Interstate 80.

The incident occurred on Interstate 80 in Keith County just after midnight this morning, with the driver of a semi hauling cattle reported an incident in which the driver of a Ford pickup pointed a handgun at him.

Troopers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and perform a traffic stop near the Hershey exit at mile marker 164, and located a handgun inside the vehicle during a search.

The driver, 39 year old Victor Reyes of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested for making terroristic threats, carrying a concealed weapon, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He was lodged in Keith County Jail.