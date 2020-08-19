Robidoux Trading Post to be Disassembled, Placed in Storage

The City of Gering and Friends of the Robidoux Trading Post have announced that after 28 years at its current location in the hills of Carter Canyon south of Gering, the Robidoux Trading Post will be mothballed.

In the news release from the city, officials say the partnership between landowners and the City has been a good endeavor, but normal aging of the materials and settling along with the landowners’ decision to terminate the lease has led to the decision to disassemble the trading post, which is a re-creation of the original structure.

Gering Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director Karla Niedan-Streeks says a recent structural assessment found that moving the Post intact was not feasible, a plan is being developed for storage of the logs in a secure place by the end of October, and further discussions on what the future of the Post looks like will be scheduled in the near future.

Niedan-Streeks says for nearly three decades, the post provided an opportunity to educate residents and visitors from numerous states and countries about the rich history of the westward expansion.