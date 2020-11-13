Rogue Routes begins entertainment series trip at Carhenge

Rogue Routes is rolling into Alliance on Nov. 14 for the kick-off of a wintertime performance series.

Carhenge is the first site to play host to Rogue Routes. The five-part series traveling around America is a partnership between Atlas Obscura and Nissan Rogue to explore the five modes on the new rogue, which include Auto, Sport, Eco, Off-Road, and Snow mode.

“It is a celebration of the ‘Rogue’ spirit, of people and places inspired by each of the five modes,” said Amanda Hale, Atlas Obscura representative. “We chose Alliance, Neb. because Obscura is all about off the beaten path places.”

Each stop on the route will have different artists performing in a drive-in setting for carloads of friends or families.

In Alliance, Swoon, a renowned street artist who creates immersive installations, wheatpaste portraits, and community-based projects, will give a talk; Chicano Batman, a four-part, genre-bending band, will channel the kinetic energy of LA into a wildly, dizzyingly dynamic sound; and Conor Oberst will headline the event, a singer-songwriter of dozen albums of with his band Bright Eyes, as leader of The Mystic Valley Band, and with the Monsters of Folk supergroup.

“It’ll be Covid safe, designed not in spite of Covid, but because of Covid,” Hale said. “We wanted to design a community event with performances, local food trucks, and a small boutique drive-in experience on a very grand scale.”

The family-oriented drive-in event will have a check-in at 3:30 p.m. with events beginning at 4:30 p.m. tickets are $50 a carload and available at atlasobscura.com/rogue.

Ticket discounts are also available on the website.