Roma Italian Restaurant Prepares for Tuesday Grand Opening in Scottsbluff

Area residents lucky enough to get an advance seat at the table inside Scottsbluff’s latest restaurant had nothing but praise for the food and the service.

Roma Italian Restaurant at the Western Nebraska Regional Airport held a mid-day soft opening Monday, giving those in attendance the chance to try the owner’s family recipes, and to give staff some experience ahead of their Grand Opening Tuesday.

Michelle Coolidge with Twin Cities development was among those who got an early taste. “As somebody that commutes every day to work, and can either pack a lunch or eat downtown if I so choose, it’s kind of nice to have a different option to go to in a relatively reasonable location from downtown,” said Coolidge. “And it’s nice and relaxing, kind of quiet, and the food was phenomenal.”

Roma Italian Restaurant will open officially Tuesday, with hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday – Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with a lunch menu until 3 p.m.

Scotts Bluff County Board Chair Ken Meyer told Rural Radio News he was impressed. “It was authentic, and more than you can eat, you can see I have a box here and you could split a meal,” says Meyer. “It was very, very good. The service was wonderful, very friendly people, and the decor was great. I would highly, highly recommend it, and we’re going to be back.”